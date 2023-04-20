trending:

Former GOP Washington Senate challenger launches new policy-focused nonprofit

by Caroline Vakil - 04/20/23 12:08 PM ET
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Republican Tiffany Smiley, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at a Republican Party event on Election Day in Issaquah, Wash., east of Seattle. Smiley and Murray advanced Tuesday to the fall election in Washington’s top-two primary system in which the two candidates with the most votes move on to the November ballot, regardless of party. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Former Washington GOP Senate challenger Tiffany Smiley launched a new policy-focused nonprofit this week aimed at tackling economic challenges, rising health care costs and education.

Smiley, who lost her Senate bid against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) last November, is rolling out a nonprofit called “Rescuing the American Dream.” She intends to travel across the country to talk with Americans and develop policy solutions based on those conservations. 

The former GOP Senate challenger said in an interview that politicians generally go “to the American people and sort of [say], ‘This is our idea and how do you feel about it?’” 

“Well, we took an unconventional approach, and we went to the American people. We went to voters, hard-working, blue-collar, middle-class workers and said, ‘What are you feeling?’ Asked open-ended questions.”

The nonprofit released polling data from McLaughlin & Associates — which has worked with former President Trump’s campaign — suggesting lowering costs for essentials like gas and groceries, as well as lowering health care costs and taxes, are among some of the top issues that respondents felt would help them and their families.

Smiley explained that based on some of the preliminary polling data, some areas the nonprofit would tackle include rising economic costs, big government, health care costs and education, among others. 

The effort — a multi-million dollar endeavor, according to NBC News — doesn’t yet have a travel itinerary. But it’s already attracted early supporters, including Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who worked with Smiley as the chair of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm last election cycle. 

“What I’m excited about is that she’s going to figure out what all Americans are interested in,” Scott said, sitting next to Smiley.

Ultimately, the goal, Smiley says, is seeing it translate into legislation.

“I hope politicians take what we find and take our policy and implement it. I really do hope that they take the good work that we will do in Rescuing the American Dream and use it for the benefit of the American people,” she said.

