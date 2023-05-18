trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Policy

IRS deploys cyber attachés to fight cybercrime abroad

by Ines Kagubare - 05/18/23 1:40 PM ET
by Ines Kagubare - 05/18/23 1:40 PM ET
FILE - A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building on May 4, 2021, in Washington. Taxpayers who called the IRS had an average wait time of four minutes this tax season compared to 27 minutes a year earlier, the agency said Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE – A sign is displayed outside the Internal Revenue Service building on May 4, 2021, in Washington. Taxpayers who called the IRS had an average wait time of four minutes this tax season compared to 27 minutes a year earlier, the agency said Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) announced on Thursday that it will be launching a pilot program in June where cyber attachés will be sent across four continents to combat cybercrime. 

The attachés will focus on cracking down tax and financial crimes that use cryptocurrency, decentralized finance, peer-to-peer payments and mixing services. 

The four attachés will be deployed to Sydney, Australia; Bogota, Colombia; Frankfurt, Germany; and Singapore and will work with law enforcement counterparts in Asia, Europe, South America and Australia. 

“In order to effectively combat cybercrime, we need to ensure that our foreign counterparts have access to the same tools and expertise we have here in the United States,” said IRS-CI Chief Jim Lee in a statement. 

The IRS-CI currently has one permanent cyber attaché at Europol headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands. The position was created in 2020 to build a partnership with IRS-CI’s European law enforcement counterparts.

The IRS-CI is the criminal investigative arm of the IRS that focuses on financial crime investigations, including tax fraud, narcotics trafficking, money-laundering, public corruption, healthcare fraud, among others. 

U.S. authorities have been cracking down on cyber criminals, especially those that use cryptocurrency to steal assets. 

In March, the Department of Justice said it dismantled a darknet cryptocurrency mixer for enabling cyber criminals to launder more than $3 billion of cryptocurrency.

The DOJ said it seized two domains that directed users to the mixing service, known as ChipMixer.

The agency added that ChipMixer was also involved in other illegal activities including ransomware, fraud, cryptocurrency heists and other hacking schemes.

Tags cryptocurrency cybercrime DOJ IRS Jim Lee

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Policy News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene says she feels ‘threatened’ by Bowman after Capitol steps encounter
  2. Texas, Florida laws have Latinos rethinking where they live
  3. Greene plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
  4. Florida Republican moves to expel Schiff from Congress
  5. Texas passes bill stripping authority from cities
  6. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  7. Tuberville finds himself at center of storm on abortion, white nationalism
  8. Democrats warn Biden against cutting debt ceiling deal with McCarthy
  9. Louisiana congressman manhandles activist during press conference: ‘You’re ...
  10. Supreme Court hands Twitter, Google wins in internet liability cases
  11. Boomers and millennials fight for homes as housing market cools
  12. The collapse of Russian influence is widening
  13. Five takeaways from elections in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Florida
  14. Teacher arrested for threatening students after finding swastikas in classroom
  15. Watch live: FBI whistleblowers testify before House ...
  16. Florida New College students organize alternative graduation after DeSantis ...
  17. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
  18. Village People send Trump cease-and-desist over ‘Macho Man’ use at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video