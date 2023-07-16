trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Policy

Duckorth, Sullivan agree NATO expansion into Asia is inevitable

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/16/23 11:23 AM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/16/23 11:23 AM ET
File – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Russia’s war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Sens. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) both said in interviews on Sunday that they think NATO expansion into Asia is inevitable and touted the strength of the alliance. 

“I think it is, and I think it was a positive summit,” Sullivan told Chuck Todd, when he asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” whether he thought NATO expansion was inevitable. Sullivan was part of the Senate delegation attending the NATO gathering in Vilnius, Lithuania last week.

“I think there was a lot of progress. It wasn’t just the mention of China several times – almost 20 times in my count – but Chuck, you probably saw the leaders who were there… the prime minister of Japan, prime minister of Australia, the president of Korea,” Sullivan added. “Our Senate delegation had the opportunity to meet with those leaders, and I think that was a really strong signal with regard to NATO.” 

Duckworth, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations and Senate Armed Services committees, said she agreed with Sullivan’s assessment when asked in a subsequent interview on “Meet the Press” whether she thinks NATO expansion is inevitable. 

“I think it is. I agree with my friend and frankly, it already has started to do that with our successful AUKUS agreement between the UK, Australia and the United States,” Duckworth said. “I travel extensively throughout the Indo-Pacific, and I will tell you, our Asian allies are looking very closely to what has happened with Ukraine and realize that there is a greater need to participate themselves in NATO as well as NATO ally allies coming back into the Indo-Pacific region.”

“I think what Vladimir Putin has done is not only has he expanded NATO, he’s actually strengthened the resolve of countries like Japan and Korea and Taiwan, and other nations,” Duckworth said, referring to the Russian president, noting Asian countries’ statements released in support of Ukraine. “So, he’s in fact united the world in a way against what he’s doing there.”

Tags Dan Sullivan NATO Russia-Ukraine war Tammy Duckworth Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Policy News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she 'loves ...
  2. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  3. Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles prosecution 
  4. Christie pushes back on Trump: Indictment was based on former president’s ...
  5. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  6. Supreme Court’s shift to right poses risk to LGBTQ rights
  7. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  8. Biden national security adviser: Defense bill ‘is never getting to the ...
  9. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  10. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  11. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  12. Judge upholds stringent Oregon gun control law as constitutional
  13. George Will: Trump and DeSantis will be GOP primary losers
  14. RFK Jr. accused of antisemitism, racism after remarks about COVID, Ashkenazi ...
  15. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  16. Questioning American policy in Ukraine is patriotic
  17. Trump accuses DeSantis of neglecting Florida as insurers flee: ‘We want him ...
  18. Paying the price: Let market forces end the fossil fuel era
Load more