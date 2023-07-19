trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Policy

DOJ assessing migrant treatment along Texas border following ‘troubling reports’  

by Tara Suter - 07/19/23 8:16 PM ET
by Tara Suter - 07/19/23 8:16 PM ET
Migrants walks along concertina wire past a guardsman after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico near the site where large buoys are being deployed to be used as a border barrier in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Federal officials are looking into recent reports of mistreatment of migrants along the Texas portion of the U.S.-Mexico border by Texas troopers.

Department of Justice spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa said the department is assessing the reports, which included claims of refusal of water to migrants as well as pushing them back into the Rio Grande to go back to Mexico.

The reports come from an email the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared with multiple media outlets including The Hill. The correspondence detailed a state trooper-medic’s concerns from time working on the Eagle Pass portion of the border. He was there from late June into early July, according to reporting from CNN.

“The department is aware of the troubling reports, and we are working with DHS and other relevant agencies to assess the situation,” Hinojosa said.

The Texas DPS confirmed to The Hill Tuesday that the Texas Office of Inspector General (OIG) is investigating the reports.

“There is not a directive or policy that instructs Troopers to withhold water from migrants or push them back into the river,” Texas DPS told The Hill.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) released a joint statement with other high-ranking Texas officials stating that “no orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally.” Abbot created “Operation Lone Star” to “combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas. The operation began in 2021.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department continue taking steps to monitor migrants in distress, provide appropriate medical attention when needed, and encourage them to use one of the 29 international bridges along the Texas-Mexico Border where they can safely and legally cross,” the joint statement continued.

Tags Department of Justice Greg Abbott immigration Mexico Operation Lone Star Texas U.S.-Mexico border

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Policy News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  2. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  3. Gaetz says he’ll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  4. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  5. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  6. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  7. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  8. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  9. Greene stirs Hunter Biden controversy as parties battle at IRS whistleblower ...
  10. GOP strategists say Trump’s rising legal problems could kneecap him against ...
  11. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  12. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  13. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  14. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  15. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  16. There’s only one way Trump can win in 2024
  17. McCarthy defends Trump: ‘I don’t see how he could be found criminally ...
  18. Musk claps back at Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter criticism
Load more