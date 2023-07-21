Lawmakers, dog owners ‘Howl to the Hill’ for passage of Goldie’s Act

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to reflect that Golden retriever No. 142, who Goldie’s Act is named for, died in the Gingrich facility before the Department of Justice stepped in to negotiate the release of hundreds of other dogs.

Humans and dogs alike gathered on Capitol Hill Thursday to rally for the passage of Goldie’s Act, a bill that would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to report and punish instances of suffering physical or psychological harm to animals more stringently than they have in the past.

If passed, the bill would amend the 1966 Animal Welfare Act (AWA), requiring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct yearly inspections of federally licensed facilities such as commercial dog breeders and issue penalties for violations of the AWA. These, among other provisions, come in direct response to what rally-goers called USDA’s “abject failure” to enforce the AWA.

Senior Vice President of the ASPCA Government Relations Nancy Perry said last year, the USDA documented more than 800 violations of the AWA at dog breeding facilities but failed to take action against the breeders.

“That included dogs suffering from untreated illnesses and injuries, dogs living outdoors without any protection from the oppressive heat,” Perry said

Referencing the 80-degree heat afflicting the rally-goers, Perry added, “This is how they live. When it’s 105 degrees and the humidity is 100 percent, they’re outdoors suffering. They’re also out in the rain and in the cold. That’s not allowed by law, but these violations occurred and USDA did nothing about it.”

The two big instances of inaction referenced by speakers were that of a commercial dog breeding facility operated by Daniel Gingerich in Iowa and a research facility called Envigo.

Malina, one of 4,000 beagles who was rescued after the Virginia research facility conducted tests on her, has since found a home and made an appearance at the rally. Golden retriever No. 142 was not so lucky. She she died at the Gingerich facility before the Department of Justice (DOJ) stepped in to negotiate the release of hundreds of other dogs. She is now known as Goldie.

Sheriff Keith Davis from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa, who worked alongside animal welfare agencies to rescue dogs from the Gingerich properties, alleged that although USDA inspectors were aware that the Gingerich facility was not compliant with the AWA and had been documenting the conditions the dogs lived in, his office was not alerted until the situation had “spiraled out of control.”

The Hill has reached out to the USDA for comment.

“Had the USDA notified my office as the law enables them to do right now when they first learned of this licensee … we could have investigated state cruelty violations,” Davis said. “We could have prevented hundreds of dogs from suffering.”

Goldie’s Act includes a provision that would require the USDA to alert state, local or municipal animal control or law enforcement of any AWA violations within 24 hours of the initial inspection.

“Goldie’s suffering was documented for months and never reported, which is unconscionable,” Bellamy Young, award-winning actor and animal advocate, told The Hill. “Things have to be reported within 24 hours because then we can get a local vet there, we can do a triage, and we can save a life.”

Perry noted that the current AWA gives the USDA the authority to act in the way that Goldie’s Act requires. However, with this act, they are hoping that Congress will ensure the agency does its job.

The bipartisan bill is co-sponsored by 46 members including Reps. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), Chris Smith (R-N.J.) and Zach Nunn (R-Iowa). They plan to include it in the farm bill, which is still being drafted in committee and will require bipartisan compromise for passage.

— Updated 3:13 p.m.