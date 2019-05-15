Sanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Tlaib becomes first Muslim woman to preside over House Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls MORE (I-Vt.) on Wednesday expressed support for breaking up Facebook, as several other 2020 presidential candidates have also done.

When asked by Politico whether anti-trust action should be taken against the social media giant, Sanders said, “The answer is yes of course.”

“We have a monopolistic— an increasingly monopolistic society where you have a handful of very large corporations having much too much power over consumers,” he added.

He did not answer the news outlet's question as to whether he also supported breaking up Amazon and Google.

The Hill has reached out to Sanders' campaign and Facebook for comment.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls On The Money: Mnuchin signals officials won't release Trump tax returns | Trump to hold off on auto tariffs | WH nears deal with Mexico, Canada on metal tariffs | GOP fears trade war fallout for farmers | Warren, regulator spar over Wells Fargo MORE (D-Mass.) in March called for the break up of Facebook, Amazon and Google.

"To restore the balance of power in our democracy, to promote competition, and to ensure that the next generation of technology innovation is as vibrant as the last, it’s time to break up our biggest tech companies," she wrote in a post on Medium.

According to Politico, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook House Dems launch Servicewomen and Women Veterans caucus Coalition of women's groups call out 'sexist' coverage of 2020 race MORE (D-Hawaii) has also supported breaking up Facebook. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Harris says she would ban AR-15 imports by executive action Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls MORE (D-Calif.) said Sunday that politicians "need to take a serious look at breaking up" the tech company. A few days later former Vice President Joe Biden said breaking up tech companies such as Facebook is "something we should take a really hard look at."

When asked about such an idea, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders the latest to voice support for breaking up Facebook Hillicon Valley: Trump signs order to protect US networks from Chinese tech | Huawei downplays order | Trump declines to join effort against online extremism | Facebook restricts livestreaming | FCC proposes new tool against robocalls Booker: Alabama abortion bill part of a 'coordinated attack' MORE (D-N.J.) said that he believes corporate consolidation is a big problem, but took issue with the idea of calling to break up specific companies "without any kind of process."

Sanders is among more than 20 people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 nomination.