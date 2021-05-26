Trump working with Gingrich on policy agenda: report

Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump lashes out after grand jury seated for New York criminal probe Schumer tees up vote on Jan. 6 commission bill Senators struggle to save Jan. 6 commission MORE is reportedly working with former Speaker Newt Gingrich Newton (Newt) Leroy GingrichMORE (R-Ga.) on drafting a new policy agenda, modeled after Gingrich’s 1994 “Contract with America,” ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Politico reports.

Sources familiar with the matter told the publication that Trump had been meeting with Gingrich and also sat down with his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark MeadowsBoehner finally calls it as he sees it Stephen Miller launching group to challenge Democrats' policies through lawsuits A year with the coronavirus: How we got here MORE and Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSenators struggle to save Jan. 6 commission Police reform fight hinges on qualified immunity On The Money: White House counters with .7 trillion infrastructure proposal, GOP unimpressed | USDA to start loan forgiveness for thousands of minority farmers MORE (R-S.C.) at Mar-a-Lago in the past few weeks as they focus on winning back the House and Senate in 2022.

One source told the news outlet that the agenda would have an “America First” approach on multiple issues such as trade and immigration, describing it as “a policy priority for 2022 and beyond.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's team told The Hill that the talks are “still in their infancy.”

Gingrich told Politico that the agenda should not be expected "anytime soon," but said, "It should be positive."

“School choice, teaching American history for real, abolishing the ‘1619 Project,’ eliminating critical race theory and what the Texas legislature is doing. We should say, ‘Bring it on,' " Gingrich told Politico.

In 2016, Trump's campaign had presented its own version of Gingrich's agenda, titled "Contract with the American Voter," in which Trump pledged to make 28 actions in his first 100 days in office.

Though the former president did accomplish some of these actions, Politico notes that only a fraction of the goals laid out were completed and the GOP did not present any new platforms at conventions in 2020.

Gingrich crafted the Contract to America in 1994, helping the GOP pick up more than 50 seats during President Clinton's first term. It gave Republicans their first House majority in four decades at the time.