Overnight Equilibrium/Sustainability — Presented by Schneider Electric — UN: More weather disasters, but fewer deaths

Today is Wednesday. Welcome to Equilibrium, a newsletter that tracks the growing global battle over the future of sustainability. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

It’s a classic bad news, good news: Extreme weather disasters are happening up to five times more often and doing seven times more damage than they did in the 1970s, according to a new United Nations report.

But even with the added onslaught, global deaths are way down — from an average of 170 people a day in the 1970s to 40 people a day in the 2010s, The Hill reported.

With an increase in building in floodplains and the fire-prone wildland urban interface, people are still “making stupid decisions about where we’re putting our infrastructure,” Susan Cutter of the University of South Carolina told The Associated Press.

But we’re also getting a lot better at preparedness and disaster response: “We’re not losing lives, we’re just losing stuff,” Cutter said.

Today we look at two stories on the tradeoff between lives and emissions. First, a study finds that air pollution restrictions could buy the average person more than 2 additional years of life. Then, we’ll look at the surging carbon offset market, which some analysts believe could trump the oil market by the end of the decade.

For Equilibrium, we are Saul Elbein and Sharon Udasin. Please send tips or comments to Saul at selbein@thehill.com or Sharon at sudasin@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter: @saul_elbein and @sharonudasin.

Let’s get to it.

Cutting pollution could add 2 years to our lives

[[{“fid”:”240149″,”view_mode”:”wysiwyg”,”fields”:{“format”:”wysiwyg”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:”People play cricket in India in a cloud of smog”,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”Getty images”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”},”link_text”:null,”type”:”media”,”field_deltas”:{“1”:{“format”:”wysiwyg”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:”People play cricket in India in a cloud of smog”,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”Getty images”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”}},”attributes”:{“alt”:”People play cricket in India in a cloud of smog”,”height”:363,”width”:645,”class”:”media-element file-wysiwyg”,”data-delta”:”1″}}]]

Reducing global air pollution levels to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines would boost average life expectancy by 2.2 years, a new study has found.

The average person is exposed to more than three times the air pollution deemed acceptable by the WHO — driving average life expectancy down from 74 to 72 years old, according to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), compiled by researchers at the University of Chicago.

With universal changes in behavior to meet WHO standards, however, global citizens could collectively add 17 billion life-years to the planet’s population, researchers found.

What exactly are the WHO standards? WHO guidelines indicate that levels of PM 2.5 — particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers — should be below 10 micrograms per cubic meter, compared to the 32 micrograms per cubic meter the average global citizen is exposed to, according to the study.

PM 2.5, which is 30 times smaller than the diameter of a single human hair, can cause serious health problems by getting into the lungs and bloodstream, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Where did AQLI data come from? High-resolution satellite data generated by a research team at Washington University in St. Louis. The data provides measurements of aerosol optical depth, or how much light is coming back to the sensor. Less light suggests that more pollution is present, Kenneth Lee, the director of the AQLI, told Equilibrium.

So where is air quality the worst? In South Asia. This is where four out of the five countries with the greatest PM 2.5 concentrations are located — and where the authors found the greatest opportunities for change. AQLI data revealed that the average person in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan would live 5.6 years longer if pollution levels met the WHO guideline.

Southeast Asia isn’t great either. Singapore, the fifth country, could expect 3.8 additional years with such a shift. Despite Singapore’s advanced environmental policies, the city-state sits amid a highly polluted region and is affected by Indonesian peat fires, Lee explained.

Several densely populated Southeast Asian cities — Bangkok; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Jakarta, Indonesia — could see average increases in two to five years of life per person if they met WHO guidelines, the report said.

In Central and Western Africa, the AQLI found that the effects of particulate pollution on life expectancy were on par with those of threats like HIV/AIDs and malaria.

Certain Latin American hotspots also could see life expectancy increases with air quality improvements from vehicle emission reductions, the study found.

A MESSAGE FROM SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC



19,000+ Schneider Electric U.S. employees make smart energy solutions that are transforming American energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure. Learn more: se.com/us/policy

TACKLING GLOBAL POLLUTION

Is there room for hope? Yes. And China may be the model for change, researchers say.

“The improvements that China was able to bring about in such a short period of time: six or seven years or so,” Kenneth Lee, director of the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), told Equilibrium. “Whereas, it took decades for the U.S. to make those changes.”

Lee said that while China is not a democracy, the country’s approach toward air pollution was fueled by a popular “demand for change” that began following the 2008 Olympics.

What about in the U.S.? Although average American PM 2.5 levels aren’t high in comparison to global hotspots, Lee stressed that wildfires could increase annual PM 2.5 concentrations on a regional basis.

And those rises, according to the AQLI, would come not only from real-time smoke, but also from human-induced climate change that is laying the foundation for such conditions.

“We’re reducing the life expectancy of our children under the scenario where no action is taken to reduce fossil fuel combustion,” Lee said. “It might be a sign of things to come.”

To read the full story on the AQLI, click here.

Carbon trading is big business ⁠— whether it cuts emissions or not

[[{“fid”:”197822″,”view_mode”:”wysiwyg”,”fields”:{“format”:”wysiwyg”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”Getty Images”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”},”link_text”:null,”type”:”media”,”field_deltas”:{“2”:{“format”:”wysiwyg”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”Getty Images”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”}},”attributes”:{“height”:363,”width”:645,”class”:”media-element file-wysiwyg”,”data-delta”:”2″}}]]

Big energy trading companies are getting into the booming market for carbon allowances ⁠— a business that could eclipse the oil market by the end of the decade.

But a lack of regulation or international agreements ⁠— and the trust that comes with them ⁠— is throttling the market and keeping big financiers wary.

Primer on carbon credits: One of the key proposed solutions to cut emissions is “cap-and-trade” — governments set carbon emissions limits and leave businesses and brokers to trade carbon among themselves.

If a company is under its limit ⁠— or manages to pull down additional carbon ⁠— it can sell the excess to competitors who have gone over. Over the past 16 years, that has created a network of carbon brokers, and now it’s drawing established oil and gas trading companies into the sector, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Does that work? Arguably. The above example is a “compliance market” ⁠— like the California’s cap-and-trade or the E.U.’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) ⁠— which were set up by regulatory acts and legally bind companies to cut their emissions.

That’s had a small but measurable effect: Between 2008 and 2016 ⁠the E.U.’s market helped the continent save more than 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide — or 3.8 percent of its total — in spite of relatively low carbon prices at the time, according to a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Expect more impacts from a rising carbon price: The ETS is a cornerstone of the E.U.’s plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. That government backing has combined with a restricted supply of natural gas in Europe ⁠— and a corresponding surge in the use of carbon-expensive coal, which has forced companies to buy offsets ⁠— to send European carbon prices to a record breaking $72 dollars (61 euros) on Monday, according to the Financial Times.

That’s about twice what carbon prices were early this year, the Times noted. And it adds incentives for companies to find ways to cut carbon.

For most of the U.S., it’s “voluntary markets”: Outside of California, America doesn’t have a carbon price or mandatory market. The Biden administration has appointed a working group to assign a U.S. carbon price, according to Wired, but it is almost a year from giving official recommendations.

In the absence of an official scheme, companies like Delta Airlines can purchase “offsets” in tree-planting programs, for example, which theoretically help cancel out the emissions from flights.

Does that work? That’s very arguable. These markets aren’t regulated, which makes it challenging for companies to determine which carbon-storage assets are “high-quality” ⁠— i.e., real ⁠— and which are a carbon fig leaf, as the Financial Times reported.

But some traders are still excited: Whether they work, offsets are becoming big business. Financial consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimates the carbon market could be worth $22 trillion by 2050. Meanwhile, carbon trader Hannah Hauman at Trafigura Group estimates that the carbon market could reach 10 times the size of the oil market, Bloomberg reported.

The carbon market could eclipse the oil market as early as 2025, depending on regulation, Hauman told the Journal.

But for now more conservative players are staying out — like banks, who are worried about “the reputational risk” of getting caught up in greenwashing, carbon trader Chris Leeds told the Journal.

Takeaway: Carbon markets are where huge demand meets a huge supply, aided by an army of eager brokers. But without the governance structures that underlie other markets ⁠— which can tether carbon prices and credits to some empirical reality of emissions cuts ⁠— there is a limit to how fast it can grow, or how effective it can be.

A MESSAGE FROM SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

Learn why Schneider Electric’s products are found in 4 out of 10 U.S. homes, 70% of buildings, 33,000 wastewater facilities, and 50% of hospitals around the world: se.com/us/policy

Weather Wednesday

[[{“fid”:”240150″,”view_mode”:”wysiwyg”,”fields”:{“format”:”wysiwyg”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:”Water crashes onto a road during a hurricane”,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”iStock”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”},”link_text”:null,”type”:”media”,”field_deltas”:{“3”:{“format”:”wysiwyg”,”alignment”:””,”field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]”:”Water crashes onto a road during a hurricane”,”field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]”:false,”field_url[und][0][value]”:”iStock”,”field_free_html[und][0][value]”:””,”field_free_html[und][0][format]”:”full_html”}},”attributes”:{“alt”:”Water crashes onto a road during a hurricane”,”height”:363,”width”:645,”class”:”media-element file-wysiwyg”,”data-delta”:”3″}}]]

In which we present three curated studies offering different visions of our climate future.

Climate change will alter future flood patterns: study

Climate change will cause moderate storms to sometimes generate less runoff, but will make extreme storms more destructive and frequent, according to a new study in Communications Earth & Environment, conducted by researchers at the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

As warmer temperatures dry up soil but cause the atmosphere to release more moisture, land will absorb more precipitation — meaning, water from moderate storms will seep more readily into the ground, the study found.

However, the “drenching precipitation from extreme storms,” which have become more frequent due to climate change, will saturate the ground and increase flood potential.

“This is especially dangerous if a lack of changes in moderate events gives us a false sense of security when, in fact, extreme flood events will become increasingly likely and potentially cause more extensive damage,” the study’s lead author, Manuela Brunner, said in a news release.

Extreme sea levels to be more common as planet warms, researchers find

Exceptionally high seas along the world’s coastlines will become 100 times more frequent by the end of century in about half of 7,283 locations surveyed, according to a new study in Nature Climate Change, conducted by a team of scientists at a variety of global research institutions.

This means that extreme sea level events that are currently expected to occur once every 100 years would be occurring every year by the end of the century, according to Science Daily, which aggregates news releases from research institutions.

In many locations, that 100-fold increase will be the new normal by 2070, the news release said.

To head off heat deaths, cities must prepare now

Some of the most effective strategies to avoid deaths from a coming era of heat waves are the least expensive, Chicago organizer Ernesto Gonzalez told Bloomberg Green. But “it’s crucial to start working years before,” he said. “You need to make a plan.”

As climates in cities like Seattle and Kyoto approach those of current Taipei or San Antonio, they will see thousands of excess deaths that income alone cannot prevent, according to a study from Climate Impact Lab.

Luckily the solutions for heat waves are quite universal, and cities around the world are sharing best practices, like 2017’s “Strategies for Cooling Singapore” or Ahmedabad, India’s “City Resilience Toolkit.”

Please visit The Hill’s sustainability section online for the web version of this newsletter and more stories. We’ll see you on Thursday.

{mosads}