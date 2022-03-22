Ford F-150 pickups, SUVs recalled for brake fluid leak fix

Ford is recalling some 200,000 trucks and SUVs because of a brake fluid leak that could compromise braking in the vehicles.

The company said 195,864 vehicles were potentially affected by the brake fluid leakage, according to documents filed this week with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recalled vehicles include Ford F-150s with model years between 2016-2018, Ford Expeditions from 2016-2017 and Lincoln Navigators from 2016-2017.

Ford said it identified an issue with brake fluid accidentally leaking from the front wheel circuit. Dealers will replace the cylinder in question free of charge.

Ford said four low-speed accidents have occurred in relation to the defect, but no injuries have been reported. All vehicles with the reported issue have a 3.5-liter turbocharged “EcoBoost” engine.

