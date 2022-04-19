Texts show Oath Keepers discussed providing security for figures linked to Trump effort to overturn election

Newly released court documents show a series of texts among members of the far-right Oath Keepers discussing how to provide security for a wider range of Trump allies than previously known.

The exchanges between the militia group show they discussed providing security for former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander, and far-right radio host Alex Jones, along with other individuals and groups tied to former President Trump.

The documents were filed in the case of Ed Vallejo, an Oath Keepers member who stood by in Virginia with a stockpile of 30 days worth of weapons and ammunition as the attack at the Capitol was underway. Politico first reported on the court filing, made as Vallejo seeks pretrial release.

The texts show Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who is himself facing seditious conspiracy charges, discussing the group’s plans to provide personal security detail, which he refers to as PSD, for several figures involved in planning for the rally that day.

“This time around we have request for PSD for Ali Alexander (he’s had death threats and is asking for a two-man dedicated OK PSD detail); from Bianca (Latinos for Trump),” Rhodes said, adding that a “patriot billionaire” was also seeking assistance.

“Bottom line, is those of you wanting to do PSD details will get plenty of opportunity. We may also end up assisting the PSD for Alex Jones again. Which was a great feather in our cap. We worked superbly will with both Alex Jones security team (who are awesome guys),” he said,

Rhodes goes on to reference another far-right group, First Amendment Praetorian, that like the Oath Keepers has been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.

“They LOVE working with us because of our legit ‘quiet professional’ demeanor and skillsets,” Rhodes said.

“It’s incredibly important for us to be front and center, again, and very visible for the patriots AND to the domestic enemies. Heck, also to our foreign enemies, who will surely be watching as well,” he said.

The House panel investigating the attack had initially sought to question the Oath Keepers over their security support for Trump confidant Roger Stone.

But their ties to other individuals were less clear.

While the texts suggest an eagerness to provide security for Flynn, they also show that Oath Keepers members were perhaps not as front and center as they would have liked.

“I can have a team there for the 5th but if it’s back up to the back up security detail, they aren’t too excited. Tell me we go Flynn and we are moving him you’ll have the baddest ass crew you’ve ever seen!!,” Oath Keepers member Kelly Meggs, identified at Gator 1, says in the exchange.

“We will likely be assisting, most of these folks have a small detail in place, but need assistance moving through the crowd or ahead of vehicles,” an unidentified member of the group adds later.

The texts also show Oath Keepers members on Jan. 6 discussing how to aid Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), former White House doctor under Trump.

“Dr. Ronnie Jackson – on the move. Needs protection. If anyone inside cover him. He has critical data to protect,” one unidentified Oath Keepers member says.

“Give him my cell,” Rhodes replied.