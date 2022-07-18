trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Cybersecurity

CISA announces launch of London bureau

by Ines Kagubare - 07/18/22 3:38 PM ET

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced on Monday that it will open its first attaché office in London later this month.

The London bureau will serve as a focal point for international collaboration between U.S. and U.K. government officials, the agency said. It will also help advance CISA’s objectives in cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection and emergency communications.

“As America’s cyber defense agency, we know that digital threat actors don’t operate neatly within borders,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “To help build resilience against threats domestically, we must think globally.”

Julie Johnson, who previously served as a regional protective security adviser for CISA in New York, will head the London office. 

The launch of the London bureau highlights the commitment of CISA and other U.S. federal agencies to collaborate with international partners in an effort to combat global cyber threats.

This commitment was on display earlier this month when FBI Director Christopher Wray met with the head of the United Kingdom’s MI5 to discuss the threats that Chinese espionage poses on Western businesses. 

The agencies’ heads advised businesses to be cautious when conducting business in China, pointing to the country’s attempt to steal intellectual property.

“The Chinese government is set on stealing your technology — whatever it is that makes your industry tick — and using it to undercut your business and dominate your market,” Wray said. “And they’re set on using every tool at their disposal to do it.”

Tags Christopher Wray Jen Easterly Julie Johnson

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Cybersecurity News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Trump counsel gears up for ...
  2. Frustrated Democrats mull drastic ...
  3. Cracks form in Biden’s Senate ...
  4. Deleted Secret Service texts to be ...
  5. House to vote on Respect for Marriage ...
  6. It’s time for the Democratic ...
  7. Federal agencies lay the groundwork ...
  8. Democrats’ bad policies are ...
  9. GOP Senate candidate arrested for ...
  10. Fauci to retire before the end of ...
  11. Former GOP Sen. Simpson in ...
  12. Juan Williams: McConnell teeters on ...
  13. The left’s abortion infowars have ...
  14. Bannon’s trial over defying Jan. 6 ...
  15. Is COVID-19 living in your freezer?
  16. Rep. Jody Hice subpoenaed in Georgia ...
  17. Harris says rights under assault from ...
  18. Young voters flee Biden — but who ...
Load more

Video

See all Video