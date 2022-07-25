Former Google executive to join White House cyber office: report

The White House has hired a former Google executive to focus on workforce programs and supply chain security issues at the Office of the National Cyber Director, Axios reported on Monday.

Camille Stewart Gloster, who starts on Aug. 1, will serve as the deputy national cyber director for technology and ecosystem security, according to the news outlet.

“It is truly an honor to return to public service under Director [Chris] Inglis’s leadership,” Gloster said in a statement acquired by Axios.

“And I know, as an organization, we will work tirelessly to bring to bear our greatest resource — the diversity of the American people — to better understand and secure the socio-technical environment and make cyberspace reflect the values and ambitions we hold for it,” she added.

Gloster previously led Google’s global product security strategy.

She also served under the Obama administration as a senior cyber policy adviser at the Department of Homeland Security.

Gloster is the latest hire to join the cyber office. In May, the White House announced that it was expanding the bureau with three new hires, including a former Microsoft executive and a former CIA official.

Her appointment also follows the White House Cyber Workforce and Education Summit held last week during which participants, including Inglis, pledged to improve diversity in the cyber field and build a national cyber workforce and education strategy.

The push for more diversity in the cyber workforce spreads beyond the White House. Federal agencies such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have also been pushing for those efforts.

CISA Director Jen Easterly told FedScoop last year that her agency needed to prioritize closing its own diversity gap.

“I believe we need to do everything we can to ensure our cyber workforce reflects the diversity of America because diversity of gender, ethnicity, education, sexual orientation, neurodiversity – all of that translates into diversity of thought and enables better problem-solving,” Easterly said at the time.

The Hill has reached out to the Office of the National Cyber Director for a comment.