Hackers stole nearly $200 million from US crypto firm

Nomad, a San Francisco-based crypto firm, has lost $190 million worth of its digital currency in a series of thefts, blockchain security firm PeckShield told Reuters on Tuesday.

The crypto firm said on Twitter that it was “aware of the incident” and was investigating the matter.

“We are working around the clock to address the situation and have notified law enforcement and retained leading firms for blockchain intelligence and forensics,” Nomad said.

“Our goal is to identify the accounts involved and to trace and recover the funds,” the firm added.

It is the latest high-profile crypto hack to occur this year.

In June, California-based crypto firm Harmony suffered similar losses. The company said at the time that hackers stole $100 million in digital assets from one of its blockchain bridges. The firm said it was partnering with law enforcement to try to track down the hackers and retrieve the stolen funds.

In March, virtual game Axie Infinity reported a $620 million loss in cryptocurrency. The FBI later accused the Lazarus Group of being behind the hack. The group has been tied to the North Korean government.

Since 2015, the Secret Service has reportedly seized more than $100 million in cryptocurrency as part of efforts to crack down on fraudulent digital currency transactions.

The Hill has reached out to Nomad and PeckShield for a comment.