Los Angeles school district hit with cyberattack

The nation’s second largest public school district announced on Tuesday that it was targeted in a recent cyberattack.

Los Angeles Unified School District announced that officials detected unusual activity over the weekend, which it said was “likely criminal” ransomware, after announcing the previous day that the district’s email system and some other technological services were disrupted.

School officials said in a statement that schools would open as scheduled on Tuesday, and the White House had brought together the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Education Department to assist.

“Los Angeles Unified is immediately establishing a plan of action, informed by top public and private sector technology and cyber security professionals, to determine additional protections for the District, and to provide an independent opinion on system-wide protective measures,” the district wrote in its statement.

“We will continue to benefit from the declared assistance of federal and state law enforcement entities to assist with investigative procedures and technical deployment and solutions,” it continued.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and the three federal agencies involved for further details on the attack.

The district announced later on Tuesday it was requiring all students and employees to change their email passwords.

School officials said that although they expect classroom instruction, transportation and food services to move forward without “major technical issues,” some of the district’s business operations may be delayed or modified.

“Based on a preliminary analysis of critical business systems, employee healthcare and payroll are not impacted, nor has the cyber incident impacted safety and emergency mechanisms in place at schools,” the district said in the statement.

Los Angeles Unified School District also announced nine steps it would take in response to the incident, including a full-scale reorganization of its technology investments, mandatory cybersecurity employee training and a forensic review of the district’s systems.



The attack comes as multiple critical sectors have seen a rise in cyberattacks this year, forcing many companies to improve their cyber defenses.