Cybersecurity

Hackers breach tech magazine, send racist push notifications to iPhones

by Ines Kagubare - 09/28/22 10:08 AM ET
Hackers breached the content management system of Fast Company, a monthly business and tech magazine, on Tuesday evening.

The hackers reportedly sent two obscene and racist push notifications to followers of the magazine in Apple News. 

“The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company,” the magazine said in a statement posted on Twitter

The push notifications reportedly contained a racial slur and graphic language, which prompted users to post screenshots on Twitter, The Washington Post reported

Fast Company said it is investigating the matter and has shut down its website until the situation is resolved. 

The magazine added that Tuesday’s hack seems to be related to another that happened on Sunday where “similar language appeared on the site’s home page and other pages.” Following that hack, it shut down the website and restored it about two hours later.

“Fast Company regrets that such abhorrent language appeared on our platforms and in Apple News, and we apologize to anyone who saw it before it was taken down,” the magazine said. 

Tags Fast company Hack

