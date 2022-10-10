trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Cybersecurity

US airport websites knocked offline by Russian-speaking hackers

by Ines Kagubare - 10/10/22 12:11 PM ET
by Ines Kagubare - 10/10/22 12:11 PM ET

Several U.S. airport websites were temporarily down on Monday morning following a cyberattack reportedly carried out by Russian-backed hacking group Killnet, according to news reports.  

The Atlanta and Los Angeles international airports were among 14 airport websites impacted by the attack, CNN reported.  

“ATL’s website (atl.com) is up and running after an incident early this morning that made it inaccessible to the public,” the airport said in a now deleted tweet. “An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway. At no time were operations at the airport impacted.” 

Last week, Killnet also claimed responsibility for knocking several U.S. state government websites offline, including in Colorado, Mississippi and Kentucky.

The hacking group posted on Telegram a list of state websites it planned to target with service disruptions. The list also included government pages from Florida, Alabama, Delaware and Hawaii, among other states.

The group also posted a photo on the channel captioned in English with “USA OFFLINE” and “F— NATO” over a graphic of a nuclear explosion surrounding the Statue of Liberty.

Killnet has also claimed responsibility for launching cyberattacks against NATO member countries including Estonia and Lithuania. 

Tags Airports Atlanta Colorado Cyberattack Kentucky Killnet Los Angeles Los Angeles International Airport Mississippi russia

More Cybersecurity News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five reasons why the Crimean bridge ...
  2. Here’s what you need to know ...
  3. Trump warns US ‘saying exactly the ...
  4. DeSantis steps up attacks on media
  5. As Mar-a-Lago case ...
  6. Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan ...
  7. Lofgren: Ginni Thomas may not be ...
  8. Kanye West under fire for antisemitic ...
  9. Some Arizona Republicans gather with ...
  10. Biden condemns Russia missile ...
  11. Juan Williams: The GOP’s epidemic ...
  12. Riggleman says he cut ad for Democrat ...
  13. New study suggests benefits of ...
  14. Judiciary GOP under pressure to ...
  15. Both parties brace for October ...
  16. The Libertarian Party is ...
  17. Los Angeles City Council president ...
  18. California has a terrible labor ...
Load more

Video

See all Video