trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Cybersecurity

Major cloud, email hosting provider blames ransomware attack for outage

by Ines Kagubare - 12/07/22 11:30 AM ET
by Ines Kagubare - 12/07/22 11:30 AM ET
(Getty Images)

Email hosting provider Rackspace Technology confirmed on Tuesday that a ransomware attack is behind an outage that has been disrupting its email service since Friday. 

The company said it has retained a cyber defense firm to investigate the attack and has since discovered that the incident only impacted its Hosted Exchange business while its other products and services are fully operational.

Following the discovery of the ransomware attack, Rackspace said it took measures to contain the incident from spreading to other services.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Rackspace Technology has put additional security measures in place and will continue to actively monitor for any suspicious activity,” Rackspace said. 

The company added that the incident continues to cause disruption and may result in a loss of revenue to its $30 million email service, as well as some “incremental costs” tied to responding to the incident.  

Rackspace did not provide details on who might be behind the attack, what they stole and how many customers have been impacted by the incident.

Tags Rackspace Technology Ransomware attack

More Cybersecurity News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  2. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  3. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  4. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  5. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  6. GOP Georgia lieutenant governor: Every Republican ‘ought to hold Donald Trump ...
  7. Four ways Warnock’s win helps Biden
  8. Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff
  9. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  10. Democrats make major concession on vaccine mandate
  11. RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’
  12. Trump certainly has had ‘a great fall’
  13. Here's who is on Time's 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  14. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  15. Key Democrats ask State, Defense for records on Kushner family business
  16. McConnell floats short-term spending bill amid ‘significant impasse’
  17. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  18. McConnell pans proposals to add marijuana, permitting provisions to defense ...
Load more

Video

See all Video