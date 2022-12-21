White House cyber adviser to resign 

White House cyber czar Chris Inglis is set to resign as head of the Office of the National Cyber Director in the next coming months, CNN reported.

Inglis was appointed last year to lead the office as the first national cyber director. In his role, he also serves as the principal adviser to the president on cybersecurity policy and strategy.

Kemba Eneas Walden, who serves as the principal deputy national cyber director, will serve as acting director until the administration finds a replacement, sources tell CNN.

Walden, a former counsel at Microsoft, joined the office in May along with other senior hires.

Inglis, who was contacted by CNN, did not deny his intentions to step down from his role but did not comment further on his plans, though he is expected to retire after he resigns.

During his tenure, Inglis has been focused on several key issues, including securing critical sectors from cyberattacks, improving public-private partnerships in the cyber space, and investing in hiring and retaining cyber workers in an industry that has long faced a labor shortage. He has also been pushing for more diversity in this field.

In July, his office hosted a cyber workforce and education summit during which participants, including Inglis, pledged to improve diversity and inclusion in the cyber field as well as build a national cyber workforce and education strategy.

His office did not respond to a request for comment.