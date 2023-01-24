trending:

Cybersecurity

Noem says cell phone was hacked, blames Jan. 6 panel

by Ines Kagubare - 01/24/23 11:12 AM ET
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said on Monday that her personal cell phone number “has been hacked and used to make hoax calls.”

Noem said her phone was hacked following the release of her and her family’s personal information, including her social security number, by the House Jan. 6 committee. 

“Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences,” Noem said in a statement. “If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement.”

Noem said she has asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress to investigate the leak.

Earlier this month, nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of former President Trump’s closest allies, including Cabinet members and Republican governors, were inadvertently disclosed in a spreadsheet that the committee posted along with a number of other records. The document has since been taken down.  

Noem is also one of several state lawmakers to have recently ordered a ban on TikTok on state government-issued devices, citing national security concerns over the app’s Chinese-based parent company ByteDance.

