trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Cybersecurity

DOJ, Commerce Department strike force to fight technology threats from adversaries

by Jared Gans - 02/16/23 1:32 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/16/23 1:32 PM ET
Justice Department
AP/Andrew Harnik
The Justice Department in Washington, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Justice and Commerce departments launched a strike force on Thursday to oppose the threats posed by technology from adversaries like Russia and China. 

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a release that the Disruptive Technology Strike Force will gather experts from the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations from the Department of Homeland Security, and 14 U.S. attorneys’ offices from 12 metropolitan areas to go after illegal actors, strengthen supply chains and prevent U.S. technological assets from being acquired by adversaries. 

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, from the DOJ’s National Security Division, and Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod, from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, will lead the strike force. 

“The Disruptive Technology Strike Force takes aim at those who imperil our national security and the rule of law by illegally transferring sensitive technologies to foreign adversaries,” Olsen said in the release. “We must remain vigilant in enforcing export control laws, which defend military readiness, preserve our technological superiority over our adversaries, and help to protect human rights and democratic values.” 

The release states the strike force will focus on investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of export laws, improving enforcement of export controls, developing relationships with the private sector, and using international partnerships to plan law enforcement activities. It will also concentrate on conducting trainings for field offices, using data and intelligence to build its investigations, and strengthening the connection between itself and the intelligence community. 

“Advances in technology have the potential to alter the world’s balance of power,” Axelrod said. “This strike force is designed to protect U.S. national security by preventing those sensitive technologies from being used for malign purposes.” 

The formation of the strike force comes in the aftermath of the discovery of a Chinese balloon that traveled across the country earlier this month. U.S. officials have said the balloon was designed for surveillance. 

Lawmakers have also expressed concerns in recent months about the security of the social media platform TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company. 

More than two dozen states have placed bans on the app being used on state-issued devices amid concerns about users’ data being protected from access by the Chinese government. 

The app’s leaders have maintained that no data from users is shared with the Chinese Communist Party.

Tags China balloon Commerce Department Disruptive Technology Strike Force Justice Department technology threats

More Cybersecurity News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  2. Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of clinical depression
  3. Gallego leads Sinema, Republican candidates in potential Arizona Senate ...
  4. Georgia grand jury in Trump election probe reports at least one witness may ...
  5. The new red wave is already here
  6. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  7. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  8. Russia’s appetite may extend beyond Ukraine
  9. FEC presses Santos to identify campaign treasurer
  10. Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations: The complete list so far
  11. Biden signs executive order to address racial inequity
  12. Train carrying hazardous materials derails outside Detroit
  13. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  14. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  15. Russian warplanes fly near Alaskan airspace second time in two days
  16. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  17. Hawley proposes ban on social media for kids under 16
  18. Spy balloon dustup sends US-China relations from bad to worse
Load more

Video

See all Video