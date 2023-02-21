trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Cybersecurity

Pentagon probing report of leak from military email server

by Ines Kagubare - 02/21/23 8:49 PM ET
by Ines Kagubare - 02/21/23 8:49 PM ET
FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Defense Department’s U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) launched an investigation this week following a report that said that the unit had an exposed server that was leaking sensitive but unclassified emails online.

USSOCOM is a unit within the Department of Defense that conducts and oversees special operations in branches of the military including the army, navy, marine corps and the air force.

The open server was secured on Monday after being exposed for the past two weeks, according to TechCrunch, which first reported the leak.

A security error left the server without a password, according to TechCrunch, which means that anyone on the internet could access the data via the server’s IP address. 

USSOCOM spokesman Ken McGraw told TechCrunch on Tuesday that there is no sign that someone hacked the unit’s information systems.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Cyber Command sent The Hill the following statement.

“As a matter of practice and operational security, we do not comment on the status of our networks and systems. Our defensive cyber operators proactively scan and mitigate the networks they manage,” it reads.

“Should any incidents be discovered during these regular operations, we fully mitigate, protect, and defend our networks and systems. Any information or insight is shared with relevant agencies and partners if appropriate.”

What did the exposed server contain?

The server housed massive amounts of data that contained sensitive information, including personal and health information of federal employees seeking security clearance, according to TechCrunch.

Anurag Sen, a security researcher, reportedly found the open server over the weekend and alerted the news organization, which then alerted the agency.

Tags Department of Defense military Special Operations Command

More Cybersecurity News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What Putin’s speech reveals about his plans in Ukraine
  2. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  3. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  4. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  5. Residents in 22 states preparing for potentially record-breaking winter storm
  6. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  7. Pentagon warning US military to avoid poppy seeds, citing effects on drug ...
  8. Nikki Haley: Bernie Sanders is ‘exactly the reason’ mental competency tests ...
  9. Liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz advances in Wisconsin Supreme Court race
  10. Democrats pounce on GOP ‘woke-waste’ attacks
  11. Thirty organizations call for College Board CEO to resign over changes to AP ...
  12. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’
  13. Trump labels Fox News ‘RINO’ network over DeSantis coverage 
  14. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  15. East Palestine mayor: Biden Ukraine visit ‘biggest slap in the face’
  16. Former Mexican top cop found guilty of distributing 58 tons of cocaine
  17. Russia’s suspension of nuclear pact brings US into new era of arms control
  18. Georgia grand jury on Trump interference recommended multiple ...
Load more

Video

See all Video