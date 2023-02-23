trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Cybersecurity

US extradites Russian individual for allegedly selling malicious software

by Ines Kagubare - 02/23/23 12:58 PM ET
by Ines Kagubare - 02/23/23 12:58 PM ET

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Florida announced on Wednesday the arrest and extradition of a Russian man who allegedly developed and sold a malicious software program that breached protected computers by decrypting login credentials like passwords.

Dariy Pankov, 28, was arrested in the Republic of Georgia in October and was later extradited to the U.S. where he faces multiple charges, including access device fraud and computer fraud. 

According to the indictment, Pankov used the malicious software, known as NLBrute, to obtain login credentials of more than 35,000 computers worldwide and then sold them on a dark web website for a fee.

He allegedly received more than $350,000 in illicit proceeds.

Prosecutors allege the stolen credentials were then used to commit a range of illegal activity, including ransomware attacks and tax fraud. 

If found guilty of all counts, Pankov could face up to 47 years in prison.

Pankov’s arrest comes as the Department of Justice is increasing its efforts to crackdown on global ransomware activity. 

The department announced in January that it had dismantled an international ransomware group, known as Hive, for extorting more than $100 million in payments from organizations based in the U.S. and around the world.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the time that the ransomware group targeted critical sectors including hospitals and schools. 

Tags DOJ extradition Merrick Garland Ransomware russia

More Cybersecurity News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  3. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  4. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  5. NTSB board releases initial report on East Palestine derailment
  6. Rare blizzard warnings issued for Los Angeles area
  7. Buttigieg calls on Trump to back reversing deregulation in wake of train ...
  8. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  9. McCarthy says he ‘promised’ to release Jan. 6 tapes
  10. 5 unanswered questions on East Palestine derailment after preliminary NTSB ...
  11. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  12. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  13. Fox’s Bret Baier notes recent ‘political’ attacks on Buttigieg amid train ...
  14. Schiff edges out Porter in California Senate race poll
  15. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  16. Abbott targets street takeovers across Texas with new task force
  17. Shapiro says he would dismiss any pressure to ask Fetterman to resign
  18. Railroad pushback to safety regulations scrutinized amid East Palestine ...
Load more

Video

See all Video