trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Cybersecurity

Pentagon investigating two-week email server leak

by Ines Kagubare - 02/24/23 2:19 PM ET
by Ines Kagubare - 02/24/23 2:19 PM ET
FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Defense Department’s U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has confirmed that it is investigating how one of its servers leaked sensitive data for two weeks.

The Pentagon said it is evaluating the scope and impact of the potential data exposure, as well as looking to “understand the root cause of the exposure and why [the] problem was not detected sooner.”

The agency also confirmed that it was able to secure the server on Monday and will be notifying any staff members affected by the leak.

“DoD takes this matter very seriously and will incorporate all lessons learned from this event to strengthen its cybersecurity posture,” U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jessica McNulty, a Department of Defense spokesperson, told The Hill. 

The investigation was prompted after an independent security researcher found the open server last weekend and notified TechCrunch, a tech news organization, which alerted the agency and was first to report about the leak.

According to TechCrunch, a security error left the server without a password, which means that anyone on the internet could access the data via the server’s IP address. 

The server housed massive amounts of data that contained sensitive information, including personal and health information of federal employees seeking security clearance, TechCrunch reported.

USSOCOM is a unit within the Department of Defense that conducts and oversees special operations in branches of the military including the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and the Air Force.

Tags military pentagon special command operations

More Cybersecurity News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  2. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  3. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  4. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  5. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  6. Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment
  7. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  8. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  9. Putin’s wartime bluster obscures Russia’s precarious future
  10. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  11. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  12. North Korea flies cruise missiles in figure-eight patterns amid US, allies ...
  13. These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war
  14. How the US could respond if China gives lethal aid to Russia
  15. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  16. Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce bill to audit US aid to Ukraine
  17. East Palestine residents file class-action against Norfolk Southern
  18. Federal judges question Perry’s claim that Constitution protects his ...
Load more

Video

See all Video