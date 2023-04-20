Lawmakers introduce bill to counter Chinese cyber threats against Taiwan

Senate and House lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation on Thursday that would boost cybersecurity collaboration between the U.S. and Taiwan in an effort to counter cyberattacks from China.

The bill, called the Taiwan Cybersecurity Resiliency Act, would require the U.S. Department of Defense to broaden and strengthen cybersecurity cooperation with Taiwan by conducting cyber training exercises, defending the country’s military networks, infrastructure and systems, and leveraging U.S. cybersecurity technologies to help defend Taiwan.

“Strengthening Taiwan’s military cyber capabilities is one of multiple measures needed to build Taiwan into a well-armed porcupine,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), one of four lawmakers co-sponsoring the bill.

The lawmakers said in a statement that in 2019, Taiwan faced about 20 to 40 million cyberattacks every month originating from China, “some of which were later used against the United States.”

“We must push back on the Chinese Communist Party’s growing aggression, and its attempts to undermine democracy around the world – including through hostile cyber actions,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.).

This comes as tension mounts between the U.S., China and Taiwan. Earlier this month, China ordered naval and air drills over Taiwan following Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen’s trip to California where she met with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other lawmakers.

The trip also prompted China to issue sanctions against the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and the Hudson Institute, a Washington-based think tank, for hosting and giving her a public platform.

“In disregard of China’s repeated representations and firm opposition, the United States allowed Tsai Ing-wen, leader of the Taiwan region, to ‘transit’ in the U.S. and engage in political activities,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Experts have told The Hill that China is emerging as a main adversary in cyberspace and is also looking at how Russia used its cyber capabilities in its invasion of Ukraine and attempting to apply it to its own situation with Taiwan.

Last year, Taiwan’s presidential office and defense ministry were hit with cyberattacks amid then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit to the island, adding to the rising tensions over the island.

Although it is still unclear who launched the cyberattacks against Taiwan, many have speculated that China was behind it as retaliation for Pelosi’s visit.