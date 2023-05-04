trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Cybersecurity

Dallas officials ‘optimistic’ risk from cyberattack is contained

by Ines Kagubare - 05/04/23 4:00 PM ET
by Ines Kagubare - 05/04/23 4:00 PM ET
Getty Images
View of the Dallas skyline through the Horseshoe highway built to upgrade the congested interchange in downtown Dallas.

A Dallas city official said Thursday that he was “optimistic” the risk of a recent cyberattack that caused a network outage in his city was contained.

The ransomware attack, which was detected Wednesday morning, disrupted a number of servers of city services, including the Dallas Police Department website and the public library where online materials are currently unavailable.

CNN also reported that a system that processes records for the Dallas Court and Detention Services Department was down since Wednesday morning.

“Our system went completely down, so there’s not much we can see in terms of looking up people’s citations and traffic tickets,” an individual who picked up the phone at the department said Wednesday, CNN reported.

The city said it was working to remove the ransomware from infected servers and restore services that were impacted. 

“While the source of the outage is still under investigation, I am optimistic that the risk is contained,” Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax said in a statement

City officials also said that a ransomware group called “Royal” started the attack and that they will brief the city’s Public Safety Committee Monday. 

Tags ransomware attack

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Cybersecurity News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  2. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  3. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  4. Trump says he will ‘probably attend’ E. Jean Carroll trial to ‘confront ...
  5. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  6. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  7. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  8. CNN’s John King mocks Republicans over ‘stunning’ Biden tip
  9. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  10. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  11. GOP senators question drag queens in Navy outreach effort
  12. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  13. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  14. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  15. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  16. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  17. Durbin: Reports about Clarence Thomas, GOP megadonor ‘getting worse by the ...
  18. Feinstein says Senate ‘swiftly’ confirming court nominees in her absence
Load more

Video

See all Video