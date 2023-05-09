US disrupts Russian cyber espionage campaign targeting dozens of countries

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that it had disrupted a Russian cyber espionage group that allegedly released a sophisticated malware, known as Snake, on computer networks.

The agency attributed the malware to a unit within Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) known as Turla. For nearly 20 years, the unit used the malware to steal sensitive information from hundreds of computers in at least 50 countries, including members of NATO.

“The Justice Department, together with our international partners, has dismantled a global network of malware-infected computers that the Russian government has used for nearly two decades to conduct cyber-espionage, including against our NATO allies,” Attorney General Garland said in a statement.

The Justice Department said it obtained a search warrant from a U.S. court which authorized it to remotely access the compromised computers and disable the malware.

The FBI said it plans to notify all owners and operators of computers that were compromised by the malware.

This is the latest DOJ take down of cybercrime groups.

In January, the department said that it had dismantled an international ransomware group responsible for extorting more than $100 million in payments from organizations based in the U.S. and around the world.

The ransomware group, known as Hive, had targeted more than 1,500 victims around the world, including critical sectors like hospitals and schools.