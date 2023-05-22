trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Cybersecurity

Facebook hit with record $1.3B fine in European privacy case

by Julia Mueller - 05/22/23 7:58 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/22/23 7:58 AM ET

Facebook parent company Meta was hit with a record $1.3 billion (1.2 billion euros) fine on Monday by the European Union, which demanded the social media giant stop transferring user data to the United States. 

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) found Meta made a “very serious” infringement concerning transfers “that are systematic, repetitive and continuous,” EDPB Chairwoman Andrea Jelinek said in a statement announcing the fine

“Facebook has millions of users in Europe, so the volume of personal data transferred is massive. The unprecedented fine is a strong signal to organisations that serious infringements have far-reaching consequences,” Jelinek said. 

The fine, issued by the Irish Data Protection Authority to Meta Platform Ireland Unlimited after an inquiry into Facebook, is the largest General Data Protection Regulation fine ever, according to the EDPB. 

“This decision is flawed, unjustified and sets a dangerous precedent for the countless other companies transferring data between the EU and U.S.,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global and affairs, and Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead said in a statement.

Meta said there is no immediate disruption to its services in Europe and said it plans to appeal the ruling and fine.

Tags data protection data transfer EDPB EU European Union Facebook fine Ireland Meta

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Cybersecurity News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy’s PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  2. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  3. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  4. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  5. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  6. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  7. South Carolina Democrats demand apology from GOP governor for ‘hunt them with ...
  8. Watch live: Sen. Carper announces his political future
  9. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  10. GOP Rep. Byron Donalds on NAACP’s Florida travel advisory: ‘This is ...
  11. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  12. Semiconductor manufacturer to invest $4B for new facility in California
  13. Cruz says Biden using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  14. Thune to endorse Tim Scott’s 2024 presidential bid
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, McCarthy upbeat ahead of meeting
  16. Facebook hit with record $1.3B fine in European privacy case
  17. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  18. The GOP’s Tommy Tuberville problem
Load more

Video

See all Video