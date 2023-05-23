Air Force general selected to lead NSA, Cyber Command

President Biden has nominated Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh to serve as the new head of the NSA and the U.S. Cyber Command, according to an Air Force notice seen by Politico.

If confirmed, Haugh will replace Gen. Paul Nakasone, the current leader of the NSA and the U.S. Cyber Command. Haugh currently serves as the deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command.

His nomination follows reports that Nakasone is expected to resign in the coming months.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the four-star general is looking to leave by August or September, but it’s unclear whether he plans to retire or take another position in the government or move to the private sector.

This also follows pressure from lawmakers asking the Biden administration to expedite the nomination of a new national cyber director who would replace the former head of the office, Chris Inglis, who resigned earlier this year.

In a letter sent to Biden this month, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who co-chair the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, said the administration should move quickly on the national cyber director nomination as cyberattacks continue to be a significant threat to the nation.

Gallagher told the Hill last week that “The White House is moving unacceptably slow to nominate a new National Cyber Director.”

“As the only position tasked with delivering and moving forward a National Cyber Strategy, each day the position goes unfilled is a day wasted towards achieving this mission,” he added.

The NSA and U.S. Cyber Command did not respond to a request for comment.