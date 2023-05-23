trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Cybersecurity

Air Force general selected to lead NSA, Cyber Command

by Ines Kagubare - 05/23/23 3:23 PM ET
by Ines Kagubare - 05/23/23 3:23 PM ET
The Pentagon seal in the Pentagon Briefing Room. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Biden has nominated Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh to serve as the new head of the NSA and the U.S. Cyber Command, according to an Air Force notice seen by Politico.

If confirmed, Haugh will replace Gen. Paul Nakasone, the current leader of the NSA and the U.S. Cyber Command. Haugh currently serves as the deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command.

His nomination follows reports that Nakasone is expected to resign in the coming months.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the four-star general is looking to leave by August or September, but it’s unclear whether he plans to retire or take another position in the government or move to the private sector. 

This also follows pressure from lawmakers asking the Biden administration to expedite the nomination of a new national cyber director who would replace the former head of the office, Chris Inglis, who resigned earlier this year

In a letter sent to Biden this month, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who co-chair the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, said the administration should move quickly on the national cyber director nomination as cyberattacks continue to be a significant threat to the nation. 

Gallagher told the Hill last week that “The White House is moving unacceptably slow to nominate a new National Cyber Director.”

“As the only position tasked with delivering and moving forward a National Cyber Strategy, each day the position goes unfilled is a day wasted towards achieving this mission,” he added. 

The NSA and U.S. Cyber Command did not respond to a request for comment.

Tags Angus King Biden administration Chris Inglis Joe Biden Mike Gallagher NSA Paul Nakasone Paul Nakasone US Cyber Command

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Cybersecurity News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  2. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  3. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  4. McConnell on possibility of default: ‘Everybody needs to relax’
  5. Greene wins auction for used McCarthy lip balm with $100K bid
  6. GOP skepticism grows over Yellen’s June 1 debt ceiling deadline
  7. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  8. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  9. Ukraine says Russia moved nukes near border as raid stretches into second day
  10. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  11. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  12. Boebert on birth control: 'It's cheaper to have a kid'
  13. Illinois GOP legislator threatens violence if state passes all-gender bathroom ...
  14. Here’s how Biden can avoid default and a constitutional crisis 
  15. Court sets hearing to consider suspending debt limit law as unconstitutional
  16. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  17. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  18. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declares ‘state of emergency’ for public ...
Load more

Video

See all Video