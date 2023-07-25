trending:

White House to nominate former NSA, CIA official as next national cyber director

by Ines Kagubare - 07/25/23 3:27 PM ET
White House
The White House is seen from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., before a ceremony to honor the Super Bowl LVII champions’ Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, June 5, 2023.

President Biden will nominate Harry Coker to be the country’s next national cyber director and replace Chris Inglis, who resigned earlier this year, the White House announced Tuesday.

Coker, a national security expert, has more than four decades of experience in public service. He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years before moving to the CIA and the NSA, where he held various positions. He currently works as a senior fellow at Auburn University’s McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security.

If confirmed, Coker would help lead and implement Biden’s national cyber strategy, which was unveiled in March.

The strategy outlined several key pillars, including defending critical infrastructure from cyberattacks, disrupting and dismantling cyber criminals, and forging international partnerships. 

The announcement comes as lawmakers have been urging the administration to fill the role as quickly as possible as the position has been vacant since February.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who co-chair the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, sent a letter to Biden in May asking the administration to move quickly on a nomination. Cyberattacks have risen over the past few years and continue to be a significant threat to the nation.

The lawmakers also called on the president to nominate acting director Kemba Walden, who was principal deputy under Inglis. They said she was “highly qualified” and “well suited” for the position, and they believe that she would receive a swift confirmation. 

The Washington Post later reported that Walden was not going to be considered for the permanent role because of concerns over her personal debt, which would make it harder to confirm her.

According to sources who spoke to The Post, Walden’s high debt would make it easier for some lawmakers to “give her a rough time” about it.

