The Democratic National Committee (DNC) said in a new court filing this week that it was likely targeted by Russian hackers after the November midterm elections.

The filing, made late Thursday, says DNC email accounts were the subject of a spearphishing campaign on Nov 14. The DNC suspects that Russian hacking group Cozy Bear orchestrated the operation.

Cozy Bear is one of two groups linked to Russian intelligence alleged to have hacked the DNC in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Special counsel Robert Mueller indicted Russian intelligence members last year for the 2016 hacking of the DNC and former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

"It is probable that Russian intelligence again attempted to unlawfully infiltrate DNC computers in November 2018," the DNC wrote in the filing.

The Russian government has consistently denied hacking the DNC.

A source with direct knowledge of the attempt told CNN that hackers posed as a State Department official for the attack. The spearphishing campaign included a PDF that would give hackers access to users' computer systems if opened.

So far, there appears to be no evidence that the midterm hacking campaign was successful.

The DNC filed a lawsuit last year alleging that the Russian government, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks conspired to help President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump directed Cohen to lie to Congress about plans to build Trump Tower in Moscow during 2016 campaign: report DC train system losing 0k per day during government shutdown Senate Republicans eye rules change to speed Trump nominees MORE win the 2016 election. The suit seeks millions of dollars in damages.

The filing on Thursday was part of an amended complaint in that same lawsuit.

Updated: 9:45 p.m.