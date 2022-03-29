Russia accuses US of leading massive cyber campaign
Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday accused the U.S. of attacking the country’s critical infrastructure and network systems in a massive cyberattack, claims the U.S. government has called false and part of Russia’s disinformation campaign.
“An army of cyber mercenaries is waging war against us, facing specific combat missions, often bordering on open terrorism,” the ministry alleged. “No one should have any doubts: the cyber aggression unleashed against Russia will lead to grave consequences for its instigators and perpetrators.”
Emily Horne, a spokesperson for the National Security Agency, told The Hill the claim was false.
“The United States Government has not engaged in the activity described by Russia. Moscow’s statements to the contrary amount to disinformation,” said Horne.
The White House warned last week that Russia would launch cyberattacks against the U.S., but a large hacking campaign has not yet been detected or shut down any critical system.
Ahead of the invasion in February, CISA alerted American companies and organizations to prepare them for potential cyberattacks.
In Russia’s statement on Tuesday, officials said the nation’s “specialized structures are effectively resisting these attacks, giving them a powerful rebuff.”
It blamed them on “anonymous hackers and provocateurs” who are spreading disinformation and hacking into Russia’s virtual networks with support of the U.S. and Western allies.
Russia has increasingly spread false information designed to support its narrative for invading Ukraine, which the country calls a “special military operation.”
This story was updated at 12:16 p.m.
