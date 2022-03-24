Hillicon Valley — New York taxis coming to Uber

Today is Thursday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here.

Uber will soon allow riders in New York to hail an iconic yellow cab using its app. Meanwhile, the DOJ has charged former Russian government employees for hacking critical infrastructure.

Uber deal marks major shift for yellow cabs

New Yorkers will soon be able to request an iconic yellow cab on the Uber app through a deal made public Thursday.

The agreement, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, will go into effect later this spring.

New York City’s licensed technology providers, Curb Mobility and Creative Mobile Technologies, will integrate their existing software for hailing cabs into Uber, opening up access to a much larger user base.

“This is a real win for drivers – no longer do they have to worry about finding a fare during off peak times or getting a street hail back to Manhattan when in the outerboroughs,” Uber’s director of business development, Guy Peterson, said in a statement. “And this is a real win for riders who will now have access to thousands of yellow taxis in the Uber app.”

The deal between Uber and New York City’s yellow cabs comes after the ride hailing app and others like it have quickly outpaced the taxi industry.

Ride-sharing companies significantly undercut taxis when moving into cities in the early 2010s, heavily subsidizing customer rides and gaining loyal users in the process.

DOJ indicts Russians over energy hacks