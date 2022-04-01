trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US scraps missile test to avoid Russian ‘misinterpretation’: report

by Ellen Mitchell - 04/01/22 5:40 PM ET
Getty Images

The Pentagon has officially scrapped a test launch of a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to avoid Russian “misinterpretation,” NBC News reported Friday.

The test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was canceled over concerns Russian President Vladimir Putin would view the move as escalatory, Defense Department officials told NBC. 

“The Department of the Air Force recently cancelled the routinely planned test flight of an LGM-30G Minuteman III missile,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Todd Breasseale said in a statement. “The launch had been previously delayed due to an overabundance of caution to avoid misinterpretation or miscommunication during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.” 

The Defense Department had previously postponed the Minuteman III test. In early March, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the delay of a launch “in an effort to demonstrate that we have no intention in engaging in any actions that can be misunderstood or misconstrued,” press secretary John Kirby told reporters at the time.

The order came after Putin alarmed Western powers when he directed Kremlin nuclear forces be placed on high alert amid international condemnation and crippling financial penalties against Russia for its attack of Ukraine.  

Minuteman III missiles are located in underground silos in five Western states, and the Air Force typically holds four test launches annually from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.  

Because the tests are planned months or even years in advance, the postponement or cancelation of one due to international tensions is rare, NBC noted.

Tags Lloyd Austin Vladimir Putin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. McConnell leans hard on GOP...
  3. House approves bill legalizing...
  4. Putin the Poisoner strikes again
  5. Pentagon announces $300M in aerial...
  6. Manchin: Biden’s repeal of Title...
  7. Official review found Jan. 6 White...
  8. GOP senators push Ketanji Brown...
  9. US to assist allies moving Soviet...
  10. Psaki to leave White House for...
  11. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  12. Trump tells Gays for Trump...
  13. House set to pass marijuana...
  14. Zelensky: Two Ukrainian generals...
  15. As Russian forces move east,...
  16. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  17. Just three GOP lawmakers back...
  18. Americans aren’t fooled by...
Load more

Video

See all Video