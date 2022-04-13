Trio of lawmakers calls on Army chief to address military suicides in Alaska

Three lawmakers wrote a letter to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth calling on her to address high rates of suicide among service members in Alaska.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), chairwoman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, and Sens. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) released the letter on Wednesday.

The lawmakers pointed out that twice as many servicemen killed themselves in 2021 in Alaska than in 2020.

“While we appreciate the engagement by senior Army leaders, including the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, in addressing the crisis in Alaska, we believe that the Army must take more comprehensive actions than what has been taken so far in order to change the trajectory,” the lawmakers said.

They pointed to “behavioral health specialist shortages, financial challenges, infrastructure and transportation limitations, and the adjustment to living in a remote location with extreme cold weather” as some of the culprits.

USA Today first reported on the spike in suicides in January, noting the 2021 figure of 17 deaths by suicide was higher than the previous two years combined.

The lawmakers called on the Army to improve behavioral health support, address financial challenges for junior enlisted soldiers, better prepare soldiers and families to be stationed in Alaska, and provide better quality housing and living in the state.

The lawmakers also said service members from warm climates should not be stationed in Alaska as a first assignment due to the cold and that soldiers with current or recent mental health issues should not be sent to the state.

“Death by suicide of military personnel is a challenging problem, but we believe that solutions are within reach. Your leadership is essential to change the trajectory,” the letter concluded.