US to train Ukrainian troops on howitzers

The Pentagon will train Ukrainian troops on how to use howitzer artillery systems sent to Ukraine to help in its war with Russia, a senior U.S. defense official said Monday.

U.S. forces “in coming days” will train Ukrainian forces on howitzers outside the country. The troops will then return to Ukraine to relay the information and train their fellow soldiers.

“We believe we’re going to be able to start this training in the next several days. It’ll be just the initial efforts. There may be additional ones and in other places and at other times,” the official told reporters.

They did not say where such training will take place, but it’s likely that American troops based on NATO’s eastern flank, particularly in Poland and Romania, will conduct the lessons. The Pentagon has deployed thousands of U.S. forces to bolster the easternmost areas of NATO since Russia’s war on Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

The official added that the U.S. military is exploring other options for training the Ukrainians on additional systems or further educating them on using howitzers, which were included in the Biden administration’s latest military aid package to the country

The U.S. has already trained several Ukrainian soldiers on how to use switchblade drones, which can strike targets such as personnel and vehicles. Those troops were already in the U.S. for planned military education and returned to their country earlier this month.

The Pentagon has since explored other ways it can help Ukraine use the weapons it sends over.

The aid has drawn the ire of Russia, however, with Moscow warning Washington last week that there will be “unpredictable consequences” if it continues arming Ukraine.