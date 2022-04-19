Three sailors from USS George Washington found dead in one week

The Navy and local authorities are investigating the deaths of three sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington who died within a week of each other.

One sailor was found unresponsive on April 15 on board the ship — which is docked in Newport News, Va., for an upgrade — and two other sailors were found at off base locations on April 9 and 10, CNN first reported.

The Navy did not provide the cause of death for any of the service members but said “there is no initial indication to suggest there is a correlation between these tragic events,” service spokeswoman Cmdr. Reann Mommsen told the outlet.

The service identified the sailor found on April 9 as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp and the sailor found on April 10 as Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman, according to CNN.

The Navy did not reveal the name of the third sailor who was found on the ship and treated by the medical team on board “before being transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News where the service member passed away,” Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Michael Maus told Navy Times.

“The incident is under investigation and the command continues to cooperate with (the Naval Criminal Investigative Service),” Maus said.

The George Washington, a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, has been docked in Newport News since August 2017 to undergoing a refueling and complex overhaul. The process includes a replacement of the vessel’s nuclear fuel and upgrades for future use.

The Hill has reached out to the Navy which did not immediately respond to questions.