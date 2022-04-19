Pentagon chief to meet with Polish, Czech counterparts

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with his Polish and Czech counterparts in separate meetings at the Pentagon later this week, the Pentagon’s top spokesman said Tuesday.

Austin will meet with Polish National Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak on Wednesday and with Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová on Thursday, press secretary John Kirby told reporters.

Both bilateral meetings will focus “not only on our relationships with these individual countries but of course what’s going on in Ukraine,” Kirby said.

The meetings come as Russia has refocused its attack on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, with recent satellite images showing Kremlin military convoys moving toward the region.

Russian has also continued attacks in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, with the city assessed to fall to within days, a European official told reporters earlier Tuesday.