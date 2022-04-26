Nearly three-fourths of Americans support US helping supply weapons to Ukraine: poll

Close to 75 percent of Americans back the United States assisting in supplying weapons to Ukraine, according to a new poll.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll found that 73 percent of people support the U.S. aiding in arms shipments to the former Soviet Union nation, up from 68 percent in March, Reuters reported.

When it comes to President Biden’s job regarding Ukraine, 46 percent of Americans give the president a thumbs-up. Broken down by party, the partisan divisions are stark: 24 percent of Republicans and 70 percent of Democrats approve of the job he is doing regarding Ukraine, according to the poll, the news outlet noted.

Biden polls lower among Americans when it comes to his general approval rating, on fuel and gas prices, and on the economy.

Forty-two percent of Americans approve of Biden’s performance as president, according to a separate poll. In addition, the poll completed on Tuesday found a 32 percent approval rating regarding the handling of fuel and gas prices and 37 percent on the economy, according to Reuters.

Democrats are in for challenging November midterms amid Biden’s lagging approval ratings, high inflation and already tight margins of control in both the House and Senate.

Still, the poll also demonstrated how, in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, political parties can rally together over common interests, even if fleetingly.

For example, majorities of both Republicans and Democrats polled said they would rather choose candidates in the midterms who are in favor of providing military aid to Ukraine; majorities on both sides polled also indicated they supported sanctioning Russia, Reuters reported.

The Reuters-Ipsos poll was completed on Tuesday and surveyed 1,005 adults. The poll had measures of precision of around 4 percentage points.