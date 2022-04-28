UK: Despite ’embarrassing losses,’ Russian fleet can still strike Ukrainian targets

British defense officials warned Thursday that a Russian fleet in the Black Sea can still strike Ukrainian and coastal targets despite it suffering “embarrassing losses” amid Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The U.K.’s Defense Ministry said in a statement early Thursday that 20 Russian Navy vessels, including submarines, were in the Black Sea operational zone.

“Despite the embarrassing losses of the landing ship Saratov and cruiser Moskva, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet retains the ability to strike Ukrainian and coastal targets,” the ministry said.

The defense ministry stated that the Bosporus Strait in northern Turkey will also remain closed for all non-Turkish warships, “rendering Russia unable to replace its lost cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea.”

The Russian military confirmed earlier this month that the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, sank after being damaged from a fire. The U.S. reportedly confirmed Ukraine’s account that Ukrainian missiles hit the ship.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Friday that one crew member on the damaged ship died and 27 others were reported missing.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has killed thousands on both sides and led about 5.3 million refugees to flee the country due to ongoing fighting.