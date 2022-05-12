Coast Guard admiral becomes first woman to lead military service

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Adm. Linda Fagan to lead the Coast Guard, making her the first woman to lead a military service.

The unanimous vote came a month after President Biden nominated Fagan for the position.

She will become the 27th commander of the military branch after serving in the Coast Guard for 36 years and previously acting as the commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area.

“President Biden has made an exceptional choice by nominating Admiral Linda F. Fagan to serve as Commandant of the United States Coast Guard. Admiral Fagan is a tremendous leader, trailblazer, and respected public servant who will lead the Coast Guard across its critical missions with honor,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said during the announcement.

“Within the Coast Guard and across the Department of Homeland Security, Admiral Fagan is admired as a role model of the utmost integrity, and her historic nomination is sure to inspire the next generation of women who are considering careers in military service,” Mayorkas added.

Fagan has served on all seven continents and has the longest service record in the Marine Safety Field among officers.