trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Coast Guard admiral becomes first woman to lead military service

by Lexi Lonas - 05/12/22 10:42 AM ET
If confirmed, Linda Fagan would be the first woman in the Coast Guard’s history to become a four-star admiral
Getty Images

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Adm. Linda Fagan to lead the Coast Guard, making her the first woman to lead a military service. 

The unanimous vote came a month after President Biden nominated Fagan for the position. 

She will become the 27th commander of the military branch after serving in the Coast Guard for 36 years and previously acting as the commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area.

“President Biden has made an exceptional choice by nominating Admiral Linda F. Fagan to serve as Commandant of the United States Coast Guard. Admiral Fagan is a tremendous leader, trailblazer, and respected public servant who will lead the Coast Guard across its critical missions with honor,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said during the announcement. 

“Within the Coast Guard and across the Department of Homeland Security, Admiral Fagan is admired as a role model of the utmost integrity, and her historic nomination is sure to inspire the next generation of women who are considering careers in military service,” Mayorkas added.

Fagan has served on all seven continents and has the longest service record in the Marine Safety Field among officers. 

Tags Alejandro Mayorkas Biden Coast Guard Linda Fagan

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP, Manchin block abortion ...
  2. Biden administration cancels oil and ...
  3. Crenshaw, Greene clash on ...
  4. Biden calls Trump the ‘great MAGA ...
  5. Youngkin requests security perimeter ...
  6. Biden flexes power in primaries to ...
  7. Hakeem Jeffries to Clarence ...
  8. Generational battle emerges in GOP ...
  9. Appeals court questions Trump's ...
  10. Senators introduce legislation to ...
  11. ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ director Ron ...
  12. Republicans make final push for Kemp ...
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — What ...
  14. Rick Scott embraces his role as Biden ...
  15. Coast Guard admiral becomes first ...
  16. Republicans are ready to pack the ...
  17. China warns US warship after drills ...
  18. Five times Congress overrode the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video