trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Pentagon: Congress must pass next Ukraine aid by Thursday to avoid interruptions

by Ellen Mitchell - 05/13/22 5:25 PM ET
Associated Press
Donetsk People Republic Emergency Situations Ministry employees clear rubble at the side of the damaged Mariupol theater building during heavy fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine, on May 12, 2022.

Congress must pass a proposed $40 billion Ukraine supplemental aid package by Thursday to avoid an interruption of U.S. weapons shipments to the embattled country, the Pentagon’s top spokesperson said Friday. 

“May 19 is the day we really — without additional authorities — we begin to not have the ability to send new stuff in,” press secretary John Kirby told reporters. “It’ll start impacting our ability to provide aid uninterrupted.” 

Earlier this week, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, sent a letter to House and Senate leadership asking for the money by the end of next week “if we are to continue are security assistance at the current pace.” 

And the Pentagon on Monday said the $3.5 billion in drawdown authority — passed in March as part of the $1.5 trillion government funding bill — will be exhausted later this month

About $100 million is still left from that pot of money and has not yet been allocated, Kirby said. 

The House on Tuesday passed the supplemental package for Ukraine, but the Senate was unable to do so after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blocked the bill’s passage over demands that there be more oversight on how the money will be spent.  

Kirby said the Pentagon urges the Senate “to act as quickly as possible so we don’t get to the end of May and not have any additional authorities to draw back, to draw upon.” 

“If we don’t get those authorities soon … it’s possible that there could be a bubble — a period of time in which, you know, there’s just nothing moving and we want to make sure we avoid that,” he said. 

Tags Antony Blinken John Kirby Lloyd Austin Russia Russo-Ukrainian War Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine invasion Ukraine war

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Jen Psaki bids farewell to the White ...
  2. Is Russia preparing for a future ...
  3. Prepare for the disappearance of ...
  4. Experts perplexed over number of ...
  5. Trump criticizes spending for Ukraine
  6. Peter Doocy calls Psaki’s WH exit ...
  7. Will the mighty dollar become a ...
  8. We’ve never seen a country go ...
  9. Rand Paul objection delays $40 ...
  10. Pelosi foreshadows upcoming abortion ...
  11. Barnette on Islam-pedophilia ...
  12. White House goes on defense on baby ...
  13. Finnish transmission system operator ...
  14. White House gets boxed in on inflation
  15. Biden speaks to leaders of ...
  16. Biden administration cancels oil and ...
  17. Hakeem Jeffries to Clarence ...
  18. Biden’s tax on unrealized gains ...
Load more

Video

See all Video