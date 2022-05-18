trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Senators announce bipartisan deal to aid veterans exposed to burn pits

by Jordan Williams - 05/18/22 9:58 AM ET
Associated Press/Simon Klingert
In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S. armored military vehicles, as smoke rises from a fire in a trash burn pit at Forward Operating Base Caferetta Nawzad, Helmand province south of Kabul, Afghanistan. The House is poised to pass legislation that would dramatically boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The top members of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee announced a deal on Wednesday to provide care to veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits.

Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) introduced the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022, which they hailed as “the most comprehensive toxic exposure package the Senate has ever delivered to veterans in this country’s history.”

“For far too long, our nation’s veterans have been living with chronic illness as a result of exposure during their time in uniform,” the senators said in a joint statement.

“Today, we’re taking necessary steps to right this wrong with our proposal that’ll provide veterans and their families with the health care and benefits they have earned and deserved.”

The announcement comes after nearly a year of bipartisan negotiations between the Senate and House veterans’ affairs committees.

President Biden has prioritized helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, saying in mid-April that he would sign legislation on the topic immediately.

Burn pits were used for open-air combustion of trash and other solid waste in Southeast Asia and Afghanistan. It’s estimated that 3.5 million veterans were exposed to burn pits and qualify for care through the Department of Veterans Affairs.  

The House and the Senate have separately passed legislation addressing toxic exposures. Most recently, the lower chamber passed legislation in early March that would establish a presumption of service connections for two dozen types of respiratory illnesses and cancers.  

Tester and Moran’s legislation is named for Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, who deployed to Kosovo and Iraq with the Ohio National Guard. He died in 2020 from toxic exposure.

The legislation would expand the Department of Veterans Affairs health care eligibility to veterans who served after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and create a framework to establish a presumption of service connection for 23 conditions related to toxic exposures.

The bill would also expand presumptions of connection related to Agent Orange, a mix of herbicides most notoriously used during the Vietnam War.

Further, it aims to strengthen research on toxic exposure and improve resources and training for toxic-exposed veterans. It also aims to improve claims processing for these veterans.

Tags Biden Jerry Moran Jon Tester veterans

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Winners and losers from Tuesday’s ...
  2. Cawthorn ousted in North Carolina
  3. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  4. Two children hospitalized due to baby ...
  5. Manchin throwing a wrench into ...
  6. Five takeaways from the Pennsylvania, ...
  7. Kinzinger says Cawthorn loss ‘good ...
  8. What share of the Hispanic vote would ...
  9. Pro-Trump ‘electors’ in Wisconsin ...
  10. ‘Kasich Effect’ propping up ...
  11. Mullin legislation would expunge ...
  12. Here’s why gasoline prices are ...
  13. Dear FTC: Blame the real culprits of ...
  14. Musk says he’ll be voting for ...
  15. Governor’s races spoil Trump’s ...
  16. Mastriano wins Pennsylvania GOP ...
  17. McCrory mum on endorsing Budd in ...
  18. Biden-Bezos feud escalates
Load more

Video

See all Video