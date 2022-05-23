trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Foreign reporter’s phone seized while on flight with Pentagon official

by Jordan Williams - 05/23/22 10:17 AM ET
The Pentagon in Washington
Associated Press/Charles Dharapak
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Defense officials say the Pentagon will sweep away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military and will issue new rules that broaden their access to medical care and gender transition.

A foreign reporter on Monday said that his phone was seized during a flight to Europe with Deputy Secretary of State Kathleen Hicks.

Idrees Ali, a foreign policy reporter for Reuters who covers the Pentagon, said on Twitter that he was also “stopped from using electronics” due to a policy barring non-U.S. reporters from using devices on government planes.

“This policy was the first time I had experienced this after covering dozens of Pentagon trips across three administrations. It means that we can’t do the very thing I’m supposed to on these trips, which is write stories,” Ali said.

“It would mean that any non-US reporter traveling with the Pentagon, State Department or even POTUS (depending on the plane being used) would have no access to electronics to file on the plane, a totally incomprehensible policy,” he added.

The Air Force told The Hill in a statement that aircrews are responsible for ensuring that classified information is protected in their planes. The crew on this flight took a “more restrictive approach,” which led to a “miscommunication” about the use of electronic devices.

“Subsequently, the reporter’s electronic devices were returned to him and will not be affected during the remainder of the trip he is covering,” the service said. “We respect the role of a free press and welcome them aboard our flights. We regret the inconvenience we caused this reporter, and we will be reviewing the policy going forward.”

A spokesperson for Reuters told The Hill in a statement that the outlet “expressed our concern about the rule change regarding members of the press who are non-U.S. citizens being able to access electronic devices during travel with the U.S. Department of Defense,” and that the matter is now resolved.

Hicks departed the U.S. on Sunday for a trip to Europe, during which she will meet with leaders in Norway and the United Kingdom. She will also meet with U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa command leaders in Germany.

According to Politico, which first reported the incident without identifying the reporter, the Air Force told Ali before boarding that foreigners flying on Air Force planes with top secret classification would not be allowed to use electronics.

Ali was instructed to hand over his phone ten minutes into the flight to Norway, and received it after landing in Norway eight hours later, the outlet reported. He was told multiple times that he couldn’t use his phone because Hicks needed the ability to take a classified call.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement to The Hill that the agency is “pleased” that Ali had his phone returned to him and that the Air Force is reviewing its policy.

“We consider it an obligation — and an honor, quite frankly — to travel with reporters on official trips. Their coverage of the work we do informs audiences around the world about the policies and operations we pursue on behalf of the American people. We consider that coverage vital to the democracy we defend, and we respect the value of its independence,” Kirby said.

“We apologize to Idrees and to Reuters for this incident and thank them for continuing to cover the Deputy Secretary’s trip to Europe,” he continued.

Updated: 11:57 a.m.

Tags cell phone John Kirby kathleen hicks media Pentagon phone seizure reporter Reuters

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Cheney warns of ‘threat we have ...
  2. Juan Williams: The Supreme Court is ...
  3. Kellyanne Conway takes aim at Jared ...
  4. Amateur hour at the White House ...
  5. As cases rise, Americans are ...
  6. Biden approval rating hits new ...
  7. How the Sussmann trial revealed ...
  8. Supreme Court won’t take case on ...
  9. Democrats look to defy political ...
  10. Republicans vow to kill domestic ...
  11. Mullen says US should consider the ...
  12. Justice Alito’s alternate abortion ...
  13. Fizzling legislative agenda leaves ...
  14. NYT’s Friedman: Biden worried he ...
  15. Trump spokesman: Pence ‘desperate ...
  16. Americans keep spending despite ...
  17. Biden: US would defend Taiwan ...
  18. D.C. sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge ...
Load more

Video

See all Video