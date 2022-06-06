Navy identifies fighter pilot killed in California crash
The Navy has identified the fighter pilot who died after his jet crashed near Trona, Calif., last week.
In a statement on Sunday, the service identified the pilot as Lt. Richard Bullock, who was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
Bullock was flying a routine training mission when the aircraft went down in a remote, unpopulated area.
“The Navy mourns this tragic loss alongside the family, friends and shipmates of Lt. Bullock,” the Navy said.
The Navy initially said on Friday that an F/A-18E Super Hornet jet crashed near the Mojave Desert area around 2:30 p.m. that day, though the pilot’s identity was not released until the service notified the next of kin.
No civilians were harmed as a result, and the incident is currently under investigation. The scene of the crash was secured by Navy and local officials while recovery efforts were ongoing, the statement added.
