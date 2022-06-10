All four crew survive Navy helicopter crash in California

All four air crew aboard a Navy helicopter survived a crash Thursday evening near El Centro, Calif., according to the service.

The MH-60S Seahawk crashed around 6 p.m. “while conducting a routine training flight from Naval Air Facility El Centro,” according to a Navy statement.

“All four of the air crew on board survived the crash and have been safely recovered,” the statement added.

One person aboard suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The helicopter was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3, based at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif.

The crash happened roughly 40 miles away from a Marine Corps aircraft crash a day earlier that killed all five Marines aboard.

In that instance, a training mission turned into tragedy when a MV-22B Osprey crashed near Glamis, Calif.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.