trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Pentagon: Russia’s latest nuclear threats ‘irresponsible’

by Ellen Mitchell - 06/27/22 12:37 PM ET
Associated Press/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s weekend pledge to transfer nuclear-capable missile systems to Belarus is being viewed by U.S. officials as “cavalier” and “irresponsible” language, a senior U.S. defense official said Monday. 

“Certainly, any time anybody uses the word nuclear you have concerns. Quite honestly it seems pretty irresponsible of a national leader to talk about the employment of nuclear weapons and to do so in a generally cavalier fashion,” the defense official told reporters in an on-background briefing.  

Putin on Saturday told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the Kremlin will transfer Russian-made Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus “in the next few months.” 

The mobile, short-range ballistic missile systems with a range of up to 310 miles “can use both ballistic and cruise missiles, both in conventional and nuclear versions,” the Russian leader told Lukashenko at a meeting in St. Petersburg, according to a readout from Moscow.  

The U.S. defense official said Washington takes such threatening language seriously and has “from the very beginning” of Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24.  

“The way that statement read from Putin was, ‘Hey we’re going to give them Iskanders, and oh, by the way, they can hold nuclear weapons.’ And everybody takes that very seriously when you use that language,” the official said.  

“Our strategic forces are always monitoring things in that regard,” they added. 

Putin has frequently made veiled nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West in its more than four-month war against its neighbor.   

At the very start of the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin ordered his country’s deterrence forces, including nuclear weapons, be put on higher alert, citing so-called threats from the West. 

He has also flouted Moscow’s nuclear might, warning that other countries which seem to interfere with Russian actions will face “consequences you have never seen.” 

Tags Alexander Lukashenko Joe Biden nuclear war Ukraine-Russia conflict Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Clarence Thomas signals interest in ...
  2. Jan. 6 committee announces ...
  3. Mayra Flores says Pelosi ‘pushed’ ...
  4. Five under-the-radar Democrats who ...
  5. Supreme Court sides with doctors ...
  6. Judge blocks Louisiana trigger law ...
  7. DeSantis builds national profile out ...
  8. Democrats more likely to vote in ...
  9. $8.1B in student loan relief has been ...
  10. Supreme Court sides with high school ...
  11. Daughter of ‘Jane Roe’ says ...
  12. Thomas calls for overturning ...
  13. Doctors who perform abortions will be ...
  14. McConnell vows to be ‘picky’ with ...
  15. Juan Williams: Hillary Clinton can ...
  16. Ocasio-Cortez says conservative ...
  17. What’s in the Senate’s 80-page ...
  18. Kilmeade: Trump was ...
Load more

Video

See all Video