trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Putin pledges to expand Russia’s naval power, citing US as top threat

by Brad Dress - 07/31/22 6:41 PM ET
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech prior to the military parade during Navy Day celebrations, on the Neva River, St.Petersburg, Russia, on July 31, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a naval doctrine on Sunday that accused the United States of seeking to dominate the world’s oceans and extends Moscow’s own ambitions into the Arctic Ocean.

Putin inked the document shortly before delivering a patriotic speech on Navy Day urging Russia to defend its national security interests, according to Reuters.

The 55-page naval doctrine says Russia will aim to become a “great maritime navy” with a presence across the world to counter the “strategic policy of the USA to dominate the world’s oceans.”

“Guided by this doctrine, the Russian Federation will firmly and resolutely defend its national interests in the world’s oceans, and having sufficient maritime power will guarantee their security and protection,” the doctrine reads, per Reuters.

It also says Russia will expand its ambitions in the Arctic Ocean. The U.S. has previously warned Russia and China against aggression in the Arctic region.

Speaking at the city of St. Petersburg off the Neva River later in the day, Putin said Russia will “defend our interests” in claimed territories.

“We need to take resolute action today, given the challenges we’re facing,” the Russian leader said. “The homeland for everyone is a sacred concept. We need to defend it.”

As Putin finished, he earned a large “hoo-rah” from the naval sailors and officers who gathered for Navy Day, which is celebrated on the last Sunday of July.

Putin did not mention the war in Ukraine, but he pledged to defend Russian naval power in the Black and Azov seas.

“We need to rely on our capabilities, and anyone who would like to endanger our sovereignty will get a strong response,” Putin said.

The Russian president ordered an invasion of Ukraine in late February, in part because he feared Ukraine would join the western security alliance NATO.

With the U.S. spending billions to arm Ukraine, tensions between Moscow and Washington are higher than at any point since the Cold War.

However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday held their first call since the war began, to discuss a possible prisoner swap.

Tags Naval power Navy Russia U.S. Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-backed GOP Michigan governor ...
  2. Republicans race to stop Greitens in ...
  3. Arizona House Speaker doubles ...
  4. Pompeo targets Biden over possible ...
  5. Barrasso says Sinema ‘not going to ...
  6. Toomey defends burn pit vote, citing ...
  7. Manchin says Sinema not involved in ...
  8. Gottlieb predicts monkeypox will ...
  9. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  10. VA secretary: GOP-backed burn pit ...
  11. Why Texas Democrats are feeling a ...
  12. Stuck on a delayed plane? Here are ...
  13. Hogan slams ‘disgusting ...
  14. Webb telescope shows the humility of ...
  15. Kinzinger slams McCarthy over ...
  16. Climate change and the Supreme ...
  17. Inside the secret Manchin-Schumer ...
  18. Bill Maher mocks Trump over golf ...
Load more

Video

See all Video