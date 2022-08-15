trending:

Pentagon chief tests positive for COVID for second time

by Ellen Mitchell - 08/15/22 1:48 PM ET
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gives an opening statement during a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing to discuss the President’s FY 2023 budget fo the Department of Defense on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Greg Nash
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gives an opening statement during a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing to discuss the President’s FY 2023 budget fo the Department of Defense on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday morning tested positive for COVID-19, the second time the Pentagon chief is known to have contracted the virus. 

Austin, 69, said in a statement he is experiencing “mild symptoms” and will quarantine at home for the next five days, in accordance with the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“I will retain all authorities and plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home,” Austin added. 

Austin said he was last in contact in person with President Biden on July 29, more than two weeks ago.  

Biden first tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21, tested negative a week later and then had another positive test on July 30.   

Austin, meanwhile, last tested positive for the virus in early January. He also experienced mild symptoms at the time. 

“Now, as in January, my doctor told me that my fully vaccinated status, including two booster shots, is why my symptoms are less severe than would otherwise be the case,” Austin noted.  

