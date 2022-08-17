trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

US airstrike in Somalia kills 13 al-Shabaab militants, Pentagon says

by Ellen Mitchell - 08/17/22 10:08 AM ET
FILE – The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. The Air Force has filed criminal charges against an airman in connection with an April explosion that injured U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Defense officials on Wednesday claimed a U.S. airstrike against al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia killed 13 militants, the deadliest such strike against the extremist group in months.  

The airstrike targeted the al Qaeda-linked fighters on Sunday in a remote location near Teedaan, in Somalia’s central region, as the militants were “actively attacking Somali National Army forces,” according to a statement from U.S. Africa Command (Africom). 

The command’s initial assessment found that no civilians were injured or killed as part of the strikes, the statement claimed.  

This is the second U.S. military strike in Somalia within a week. Africom on Aug. 9 conducted three airstrikes outside Beledweyne — also in support of the Somali National Army — that killed four al-Shabaab terrorists. 

“The Federal Government of Somalia and the U.S. remain committed to fighting al-Shabaab to prevent the deaths of innocent civilians,” the statement notes. “Violent extremist organizations like al-Shabaab present long-term threats to Somali, regional and U.S. interests.” 

The strikes follow President Biden’s May decision to redeploy up to 500 U.S. troops in East Africa to Somalia as the administration looks to reestablish a small presence in the country to counter al-Shabaab, al Qaeda’s largest and best-financed global affiliate. 

Tags Africom Al-Qaeda al-Shabab Biden Somalia

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. FBI search cements Trump’s hold on ...
  2. Fetterman campaign raises $500K in ...
  3. Tucker Carlson: Trump ...
  4. Demings up by 4 points in challenge ...
  5. Five questions about Liz Cheney’s ...
  6. Trump’s declassification claim may ...
  7. Despite primary ouster, expect to see ...
  8. Feds cut Colorado River allocation to ...
  9. Cheney says she’s ‘thinking ...
  10. Tim Kaine’s role on abortion bill ...
  11. Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate ...
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  13. Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming primary
  14. Former Afghan president agrees ...
  15. US must arm Ukraine now, before ...
  16. WHO expert: First suspected ...
  17. Key takeaways from Cheney’s loss in ...
  18. Colorado judge orders Trump legal ...
Load more

Video

See all Video