trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Defense

Russia moves hypersonic missiles to its westernmost Baltic region: report

by Ellen Mitchell - 08/18/22 5:28 PM ET
The flag of the Russian Federation.

Russia on Thursday announced that it has deployed aircraft armed with hypersonic missiles to its westernmost region along the Baltic Sea, The Associated Press reported

Moscow’s Defense Ministry said three MiG-31 fighters and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles arrived at the Chkalovsk air base in Kaliningrad, the capital of the Russian province of the same name which sits between Poland and Lithuania along the Baltic coast.  

The armaments were moved to the region as part of “additional measures of strategic deterrence,” with the warplanes to be on round-the-clock alert, the Defense Ministry said, as reported by the AP. 

A video released by the Russian military showed the MiG-31s arriving in Kaliningrad but not holding missiles, thought to be delivered separately. 

The Kinzhal missiles — which Moscow has used to strike several targets in Ukraine already — have a range of up to roughly 1,250 miles and can fly at 10 times the speed of sound, according to Russian officials.  

The weapons’ movement to Kaliningrad comes as Russia continues its nearly six-month attack on Ukraine, though its forces struggle to make any major gains in recent weeks as it focuses on the eastern part of the country. 

The deployment also appears to send a message to NATO as the Russian province is sandwiched between alliance members Poland and Lithuania, where U.S. troops are currently deployed should the war in Ukraine threaten to spill across borders. 

The U.S. and NATO have also shipped billions of dollars worth of weapons to help Ukraine beat back Kremlin forces, help that Moscow has strongly criticized as overstepping boundaries. 

“The events in Ukraine demonstrated that a clash with the collective West is a real possibility,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev said Thursday, according to the AP, but stressed that a “direct confrontation with the U.S. and NATO isn’t in our interests.” 

Tags Russia

More Defense News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin’s on the brink
  2. James Carville: Trump scandal could ...
  3. Biden keeps student loan borrowers in ...
  4. Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat ...
  5. DeSantis announces 20 charges of ...
  6. Judge blocks DeSantis’s ‘Stop ...
  7. Cook Political Report shifts ...
  8. DRIED UP: Texas cattle industry faces ...
  9. Supreme Court asked to block ruling ...
  10. Who is Mary Peltola, the Democrat ...
  11. US must arm Ukraine now, before ...
  12. Judge says he may unseal parts of ...
  13. Vance leading Ryan by 3 points in ...
  14. Watch live: DeSantis to deliver a ...
  15. Suffering from burnout, doctors are ...
  16. Liz Cheney shakes up 2024 forecast
  17. Oz says he was ‘exhausted’ when ...
  18. Nadler widens lead over Maloney in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video